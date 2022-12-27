Preventive Vaccine Market Share Size Demand and Growth 2023-2030
Preventive Vaccine Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030:
Preventive Vaccine Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030:”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
— DataM Intelligence
Several vaccines, such as inactivated vaccines, live-attenuated vaccines, subunit, recombinant, conjugate and polysaccharide vaccines, toxoid vaccines, mRNA vaccines and viral vector vaccines, are being researched and used widely by adults or pediatrics for the prevention of diseases like varicella, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, dengue, rotavirus. Preventive vaccines are in high demand due to the increasing number of diseases, huge investments in research and development and a high rate of product launches.
Market Size Growth Rate:
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global preventive vaccine market size was valued at USD YY billion in 2021; it is projected to reach USD YY billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Preventive vaccines are a type of biological formation that stimulates a person’s immunity to a certain microbe. A vaccine generally carries an agent analogous to the disease-causing pathogen and is usually developed from killed or weakened forms of the micro-organisms or their toxins. Along with novel product launches and technological advances, the rising demand for preventive vaccines, owing to rising diseases, will further support market trends for preventive vaccines through 2029.
Market Drivers:
The market has experienced significant growth, ascribed to the growing incidences of diseases globally and rising research and development. The healthcare infrastructure modernization in emerging nations is funded by their governments, which will expand access to healthcare. There is a high need for preventive vaccines for tetanus, mumps, smallpox, hepatitis, rubella, influenza, polio and many more diseases prevention. The global market for preventive vaccines has attractive potential due to the rise in the frequency of novel vaccine launches and high investment in research and development in emerging nations.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/preventive-vaccine-market
Market Restraints:
The market for global preventive vaccines is hampered by the side effects associated with the vaccines. Side effects include fever, tiredness, soreness where the shot was given, vomiting, fussiness, loss of appetite, redness where the shot is given, headaches, muscle aches, nasal congestion, wheezing, runny nose, swelling of the glands or stiffness and pain in the joints. Several stringent regulations are applied for the approval of preventive vaccines.
Market Opportunities:
Research and medical experts are developing advanced approaches to improve the outcomes of preventive vaccines. The major area of research is the latest technological advancements, such as improved technologies providing better or improved efficacy and results, fewer side effects, and new product launches. Increasing government organization funding in healthcare sectors is boosting the market. Growing investments is helping end-users use novel technologies. Infrastructure development and rising investments are expected to provide huge opportunities for the preventive vaccine market. This will provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The health system is under extreme strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prioritizing treating patients with diseases such as chickenpox, rubella, yellow fever, hepatitis, influenza and many more, increasing the use of a suitable preventive vaccine for preventing the disease, enhancing the number of products with more efficacy, and advancing technology for better treatment are a few ways that need to be reorganized in terms of priorities.
Recent Developments in the Industry:
1. In September 6, 2022, GSK plc announced that its groundbreaking malaria vaccine, Mosquirix (also called RTS, S/AS01), had been awarded prequalification by the World Health Organization (WHO). This is the first malaria vaccine prequalification and is crucial in rolling out the malaria vaccine in moderate or high P. falciparum malaria transmission countries.
2. In October 14, 2022, Bavarian Nordic announced it had entered into a supply agreement with the Swiss Armed Forces and the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health as they have jointly ordered around 100,000 doses of monkeypox and smallpox vaccine.
Market Segmentation:
According to the research analysis, the global preventive vaccine market is segmented by vaccine type as live-attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit, recombinant, conjugate and polysaccharide vaccines, mRNA vaccines, toxoid vaccines and viral vector vaccines. By route of administration, the market is bifurcated into oral, subcutaneous and others. By disease indication, the market is further segmented into pneumococcal disease, varicella, human papillomavirus, influenza, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), polio, hepatitis, dengue, DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus), rotavirus, yellow fever, typhoid fever and others. By end-user, the market is divided into adults and Pediatrics.
1. Based on the disease indication, the pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest market share of around YY% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Pneumococcal disease is a kind of infection that is caused due to bacteria known as streptococcus pneumococcus or pneumoniae. These pneumococcal infections range from sinus and ear infections to bloodstream infections and pneumonia. It includes several infections, such as sepsis, bacteremia, pneumonia, meningitis and otitis media. Major key players are researching and developing several advanced novel technologies and product launches. It is also anticipated that rising disease incidences and FDA product approvals will fuel the global market expansion.
Geographical Classification:
The global preventive vaccine market is segmented into major regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America Preventive Vaccine Market:
This large revenue share is mainly due to the rising investments in research and development and the abundance of highly qualified surgeons, among other things. North America is one of the biggest markets for preventive vaccines. This region showcases a significant CAGR owing to the rising adoption and awareness regarding preventive vaccines, the increasing prevalence of several diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis, influenza, chickenpox and many more and the growing number of childbirths combined with the increasing demand for preventive vaccines. The significant market share is attributable to the high disease knowledge in the area and the numerous programs initiated to increase awareness about the vaccination importance for children and adults, which have expanded the market for these novels and advanced preventive vaccines.
Due to the region's growing population and the increasing number of diseases, which is driving up demand for preventive vaccines for chickenpox, yellow fever, smallpox, hepatitis, influenza, mumps, rabies and rubella, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the quickest increase throughout the analyzed period. By 2029, Japan’s market for preventive vaccines is anticipated to be worth over xx million dollars. Due to numerous aspiring industry players in the area, the China preventive vaccine market is predicted to provide a CAGR of around 5.3% percent, accounting for revenue generation of over USD YY billion by the conclusion of the projected year.
View Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/preventive-vaccine-market
Competitive Analysis:
However, it is expected to grow rapidly in the next couple of years with intense competition among the players and a rising number of cases. A few key players are already being observed adopting strategies, such as collaboration for developing novel technologically advanced products, which may make the market crowded with new products in the next couple of years.
Major Companies:
Major key companies contributing to the market’s growth include AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, GSK plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Bavarian Nordic, Emergent Biosolutions and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.
Additional Benefits Post Purchase:
1) Unlimited Analyst support for a period of 1 year.
2) Any query concerning the scope offered will be addressed within 24- 48 hours.
3) An excel sheet with market numbers will be provided separately.
The Full Report has the following insights:
• The report comprehensively evaluates the market in terms of Market Value (US $) and Y-o-Y Growth Rates (%). It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data (2020-2021), and verifiable projections about market size during the forecast period (2022-2029).
• Visualize the composition of the global preventive vaccine market segmentation vaccine type, route of administration, disease indication, end-user, and region, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
o By Vaccine Type: Live-Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit, Recombinant, Conjugate and Polysaccharide Vaccines, mRNA Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Viral Vector Vaccines
o By Route of Administration: Oral, Subcutaneous and Others
o By Disease Indication: Pneumococcal Disease, Varicella, Human Papillomavirus, Influenza, Meningococcal Disease, MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella), Polio, Hepatitis, Dengue, DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis, And Tetanus), Rotavirus, Yellow Fever, Typhoid Fever and Others
o By End-User: Adults and Pediatrics
o By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa
• Identify global preventive vaccine market commercial opportunities by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• The report also covers data insights on various industry forces such as porter's five forces analysis, supply chain analysis, and pricing analysis.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of global preventive vaccine market-level 4/5 segmentation data points.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players
• The report will provide access to approximately 61 market data tables, 64 figures, and close to 180 pages.
About Us:
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients’ needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and products, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates ease access and custom personalization to research and markets.
Trending Topics:
Transfer Membrane Market
ATP assays Market
Research Antibodies Market
SAI KIRAN
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+91 9503370580
email us here