Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,864 in the last 365 days.

Metoree, a comparison site for manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products, has started operations in Canada.

Search Manufacturers and Suppliers | Metoree

MIYOSHI-CITY, AICHI, JAPAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Metoree, the fastest growing site in the world
ZAZA, Inc. is a rapidly growing company currently attracting significant attention in various countries. The company has already been featured in The Guardian, AP News, Yahoo! Finance, UK Business Reporter, NHK, NIKKEI, and other media.

Metoree's Expansion to Australia
Metoree has been operating in Australia since December 23, 2022.The site currently lists 874 product categories, with new categories such as "Fresnel Lenses," "Fiberscopes," "Thermostatic Bimetals," "Tension Meters," "Diamond Blades," and "Die Grinders" being added. The new categories are "Thermostatic Bimetals," "Tension Meters," "Diamond Blades" and "Die Grinders.

Notable features of Metoree
Among the various new features added to Metoree, the ranking feature is the most notable. Users can see the click rate of individual products within a category in a ranking format. The rankings are divided into two categories, "Worldwide" and "Country," so users can see which products are famous worldwide and which are popular in their home country.

Other features of Metoree
In addition to the ranking function, two new features have been added to Metoree. The first is the ability to sort by company characteristics, which allows users to sort the various products in a category by company size, year established, etc. The second is the ability to sort by country. By moving products from a specific country to the top of a category, users can easily find products by country.

Metoree Users' Comments
Metoree is indispensable when considering the purchase of a product because it allows users to compare products in many categories.
The ability to compare many products in a single category makes it easy to find the right product for your needs.
It is beneficial to know the product and detailed information about the company that produces the product.

Metoree Australia
https://au.metoree.com/

Metoree USA
https://us.metoree.com/

Metoree Japan
https://metoree.com/

Tension Meters
https://au.metoree.com/categories/3656/

Diamond Blades
https://au.metoree.com/categories/3650/

Die Grinder
https://au.metoree.com/categories/3649/

Yu Hatanaka
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-3561-7257
email us here

You just read:

Metoree, a comparison site for manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products, has started operations in Canada.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.