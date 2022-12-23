Nirmal Hospital Group COO Wins the ‘COO of the Year Award’ Awarded by Indian Achievers' Forum-2022
Mr. Jatin Joshi- Group COO at Nirmal Hospitals based in Surat, was anointed with the "COO of the Year Award" in Leadership & Management category by IAF.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Jatin Joshi- Group Chief Operating Officer at Nirmal Hospitals based in Surat, was anointed with the "COO of the Year Award" in Leadership & Management category by the esteemed Indian Achievers' Forum. The entire Nirmal Hospital Group is proud of Mr. Joshi's achievements to bring betterment to the hospital and its ventures.
Mr. Jatin Joshi holds his MBA in Marketing from Kings College of London and his another MBA in Operation & management from the Indian School of Business Management. Mr. Joshi has 20 years of experience in the Health Care domain, Insurance, Mass Assurance, and Finance. He is a strategic planner with proficiency in streamlining processes, defining continuous improvement processes, accelerating employees' strengths, and building solid teams that can conquer obstacles.
Under his supervision, Nirmal Hospitals has prospered and performed remarkable operations. The hospital has won several accolades for its untimely services and outstanding administration of modern medicine.
Nirmal Hospital is humbled by the presence of such abled professionals like Mr. Joshi- who work tirelessly to set a benchmark in the overall healthcare industry.
Nirmal Hospitals is also proud of its team of doctors, nurses, and helping hands who have repeatedly proved their importance in providing exceptional healthcare for all. The multispecialty hospital has actively contributed to human progress through modern medicine. Their continued efforts to help patients and their successful recovery testify to the dedication of its doctors and nurses who follow the concept of providing holistic health care to all.
