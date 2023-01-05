A new edition of Principles of Management Essentials is now available for students, managers, and entrepreneurs

Principles of Management Essentials (3rd edition) is a pragmatic guide for students, managers, and entrepreneurs. Callie Daum has over 20 years of experience in the field of Business and Management.

The 3rd edition of Principles of Management Essentials includes a new chapter on International Business and Management

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All management enthusiasts from students to professionals can now get their hands on the 3rd edition of Principles of Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. This edition has a brand new chapter on International Business and Management and quizzes at the end of each chapter.

Callie Daum, a seasoned project manager for 20 years, has laid down the core principles of management in this ‘essentials’ book. She has tapped into a wide variety of niche topics in management - Planning and Decision-making, Budgeting, Problem Solving, Group Dynamics, Organizational structure, Change Management, and much more. Along with defining and demonstrating these terms, she also charts out a process for the readers to improve their management skills. A separate chapter is given for readers to know the difference between leaders and managers and recognize in which category they fall.

Fernando Pargas, a management professor at James Madison University, has written a new chapter called International Business and Management. This chapter is a primer for the readers as it demonstrates the possibilities of taking a business international and the various factors that will stimulate its growth or inhibit it. This chapter is included for new as well as seasoned managers to get a headstart into what international business management comprises and what type of international managers can they become.

Apart from a new chapter, all 18 chapters have 5-6 multiple-choice questions at the end to reinforce the learnings of the respective chapter.

"The author Callie Daum and other contributors have maintained a comprehensive layout and lucid language with adequate content throughout the book. The chapter summaries will suffice the students to retrieve the full contents of the entire chapter in an invigorating way. The quizzes at the end of each chapter will work as an intellectual exercise to the students and professionals alike. This will be a valuable book for the undergraduate and postgraduate students and a guide to a spectrum of learners from those in the foundation stage to the practicing professionals." says K.X. Joseph Ph.D, Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Professional Studies, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, India.

This book is one of the 19 books in the Self-Learning Management series by Vibrant Publishers. Readers can easily understand the concepts in the book because of its lucid language which makes it a great self-learning book. All the books in Vibrant’s Self-Learning Management series contain fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

Principles of Management Essentials will be best suited for management students, career switchers, managers, and new and existing entrepreneurs as a go-to guide for brushing up on the fundamentals of management.

This book is now available from www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Principles of Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636511542

Ebook - 9781636511559

Hardback - 9781636511566

