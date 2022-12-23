Oryx Dental Software Reaches New Growth Milestone
EINPresswire.com/ -- The high demand for native cloud software combined with Oryx's unique features that were “Built by Dentists for Dentists” propelled Oryx to its biggest month in sales to date! The all-in-one cloud software also signed one of its largest single transactions with a DSO last month.
“I am thrilled with the results that we were able to achieve. Our success was driven by word of mouth… dentists referring other dentists to us which is the best endorsement you can get. Dr. Rania Saleh has done an amazing job building the product, especially our Clinical capabilities, which is a truly disruptive innovation. There’s nothing else like it in the market”, said Oryx CEO, Rick Collison
“Our long partnership with the leading evidence-based teaching center, the Kois Center, combined with Rick’s deep Cloud and operational experience, gives Oryx a depth in cloud and dental expertise that no other software has… which makes 2023 a very promising year for us.” said Dr. Rania Saleh, President & Founder of Oryx.
ABOUT ORYX DENTAL SOFTWARE: Founded in 2016, Oryx is the only AI cloud-based dental practice management software created by dentists for dentists. It is an evidence-based platform that takes a systematic approach to patient care and practice management. Software features include but are not limited to: evidence-based diagnostics, native imaging, integrated billings and e-claims, online scheduling and much much more to help you run the best practice possible.
Rick Collison
