Oryx Dental Software Appoints Cloud Executive Rick Collison as CEO
Oryx doubled down on Cloud by appointing former SAP Executive, Rick Collison, as CEO. Founder, Dr. Rania Saleh, continues as President.UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oryx Dental Software doubled down on Cloud by appointing former SAP Executive, Rick Collison, as Chief Executive Officer. Founder, Dr. Rania Saleh, will continue in her role as President of the company.
Collison comes to Oryx Dental Software with decades of leadership experience delivering business solutions in the cloud. Most recently, he was the global head of Product Management at SAP Ariba, delivering customer success and value realization for customers of all sizes in all geographic markets. SAP Ariba is the largest vendor of procurement solutions in the cloud and operator of the world’s largest business network with over $3.2 trillion in annual commerce.
“Oryx Dental Software has never been stronger,” said Dr. Rania Saleh. “Rick’s acumen in cloud solutions and his facility as a strategist make him the perfect person to help us take Oryx Dental to the next level, especially as we continue to grow in the DSO market. Whether it was leading Ariba’s transition from server-based to cloud, managing acquisitions or pioneering new business success models, Rick has demonstrated his range of management, experience and curiosity that could not be more relevant or necessary to Oryx’s success in the years ahead.”
“I am excited to join Oryx,” said Collison. “A customer-success-first mindset is the single most important factor in growing a cloud company. ‘Created by Dentists for Dentists’ isn’t just Oryx’s tag line; it’s the core value upon which the company was founded. My 20+ years of cloud experience with a broad range of businesses - from global Fortune 100 companies to mom-and-pop suppliers – perfectly complements Oryx’s mission of transitioning the industry from a server-based / on-premise operating model to the cloud, thereby ensuring long-term success for their customers.”
Oryx Dental Software’s Clinical Advisor and Director of the Kois Center, Dr. John Kois warmly welcomed Collison and said “Rick is a proven leader for scaling organizations, and I believe he is the right person to help us take Oryx to the next level, as we continue to be pioneers in the dental software industry.”
This year, Oryx doubled its annual revenue and user-base, and it continues to exceed dentists’ expectations by being a truly unique and all-inclusive solution built from the ground up for the cloud.
ABOUT ORYX DENTAL SOFTWARE: Founded in 2016, Oryx is the only AI cloud-based dental practice management software created by dentists for dentists. It is an evidence-based platform that takes a systematic approach to patient care and practice management. Software features include but are not limited to: comprehensive clinical exams within 7-10 minutes; an advanced patient portal with interactive communications that is HIPAA compliant; real-time billing and insurance interaction between practices, patient and insurer; cloud imaging; and auto-generated patient risk assessment and personalized reports.
