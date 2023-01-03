Lafarge Holcim’s Landfill Pours Out Toxic Gases on Neighbors

List of the toxic gases found at Lafarge Holcim's Lordstown, Ohio landfill. Dozens of neighbors have been sickened and at least two people have been hospitalized. Lafarge has exceeded its consent order limit of 20 ppb H2s over 1,000 times.

A "Scab" is where concentrated toxic landfill gas has denatured and destroyed cover soil and clay cap material. The gas pours out in high levels at these locations