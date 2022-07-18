Lafarge’s Lordstown Demolition Landfill May Shut Down Soon

H2S's odor can be detected at 8 parts per billion. Chronic exposure can lead to a wide variety of health problems. Children and people with asthma and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. Acute exposure to H2S can cause paralysis and death. Illustration in ppm

Ohio EPA allows landfills to burn H2S and produce SO2 gas but will not restrict huge waste volumes that cause the problem. SO2 causes headaches, nausea, tremors, convulsions and is especially hurtful to children. Sunny Farms is now one of Ohio's largest air polluters.