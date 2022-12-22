Join SEI Latin America and be part of the continued development of our institute’s presence in this dynamic region. Our centre employs 25 colleagues conducting policy research on water management, Agenda 2030 implementation, just transitions away from fossil fuel production and consumption and the development of a sustainable and equitable bioresource-based economy. We seek to continue building a team of talented and committed environment and development professionals to generate further growth within and greater impact by our centre.

As a regional centre, we have implemented and are currently implementing work in 10 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean and actively seek colleagues from across the region (applicants from outside of the Americas will need to demonstrate exceptional relevant skills and experience in Latin America to be seriously considered).

We are recruiting a Human Resources Coordinator under the supervision of the Operations Manager who is committed to supporting the implementation of the centre’s HR instructions and processes. You will contribute to maintaining and improving employee well-being and satisfaction through the smooth implementation of the centre’s HR policies in accordance with the instructions received from SEI HQ in Sweden.

You will support the process of implementation and administration of global HR policies, procedures and guidelines on all HR related matters applicable to local employees and local legislation. You will also have the opportunity to be part of a Global HR network representing SEI Latin America.

Provide monthly payroll updates

Support recruitment processes and new staff onboarding

Represent centre in global HQ network

Update centre staff information and provide periodic reports

Coordinate updates to HR policies and annual action plans with Operations Manager

Draft and send HR certificates and letters when requested

Keep track of labour contract end dates and secure renewals

Keep staff information updated in centre files

Coordinate use by centre staff of professional development funds with Operations Manager

Coordinate all processes and formats required at termination of labour contracts with payroll outsourcing and Operations Manager

Lead implementation of SGSST in coordination with consultant

Coordinate activities to promote employee well-being and socialization

Coordinate spaces to update employees on benefits provided by centre

Communicate to centre management team suggestions to modify policies, include new benefits, change suppliers and/or any other recommendation related to HR

Take part in centre planning and implementation of projects in accordance with SEI HR global policies in close dialogue with SEI HR Director and work plan of SEI Latin America.

To be able to succeed in this role, you need to be organized and collaborative. We are looking for someone with the ability to plan ahead and solve problems as they come along. You are an excellent communicator and enjoy working on HR-related tasks and business administration.

HR business administrator or professional in related fields

Either minimum one year of work experience related to HR or post-graduate degree in relevant field

Excellent writing and communications skills in both Spanish and English

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Organized, collaborative, proactive and focused on problem-solving.

Experience working at international organization

Experience working with recruitment

Experience in payroll and HR administration.

Please submit your application no later than 16 January 2023. Applications should be written in English and consist of a CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page). As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: