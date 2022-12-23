The VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Tree Pens Letter to New York: “I’m not coming home for the holidays”

PHILADELPHIA, December 14, 2022 – The magnificent VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Tree has arrived, standing tall on the Wawa Holiday Plaza on the north side of Philadelphia’s City Hall.

This year’s holiday tree comes to Philadelphia from L.R. Stutzman & Sons, LLC, Division of Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, New York – and this year, it seems The Tree has a few words for its former home state. VISIT PHILADELPHIA obtained the exclusive letter penned by The Tree:

Dear New York,

I’m writing from Philadelphia to tell you that I’m not coming home for the holidays.

I know what you’re thinking, cheesesteaks and Rocky, but Philadelphia is so much more than that oversimplified perception. Coming here, I’ve seen so much of what this city has to offer, and while this may come as a surprise, New York, I’ve realized that I’ve outgrown you.

“So quickly?,” you may be asking, but it was easy to do. When I arrived in Philadelphia, I planted my roots at City Hall and quickly fell in LOVE. Like a famous but hopelessly lonely author in a Hallmark Channel movie, I was enchanted by so many spectacular parts of the Philly Holiday Experience: an authentic German Christmas market with European sweets and drinks, handcrafted gifts made by local businesses, colorful light projections illuminating historic City Hall, a giant Ferris wheel and a double-decker carousel. With a view from above, you realize how magical it is to be in this city – Philadelphia – for the holidays. Sorry, not sorry, but Rockefeller Center is so 2021…

But what I’ve loved the most is how I feel being here. I’ve stood taller. I’ve shone brighter. I’ve seen the love and grit that unifies this city. I only have one month to explore that more and if I don’t take this chance, I’ll always think about what I missed out on in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

So, New York I’ve moved on, but I do hope you’ll consider visiting. It’s just a train ride away! And I know that once you’re here in Philadelphia, you’ll understand exactly why I “fell hard” for this city.

This is goodbye for now, but if you’re passing through, be sure to stop by and give me a “Yo!”

Happy Holidays!

The VISIT PHILADELPHIA® Holiday Tree

