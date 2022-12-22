Delaware Investments® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc., Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund, and Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announce Date of Reorganizations

Today, the Board of Directors/Trustees of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: "DDF"), Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: "DEX"), and Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: "IVH") announced that the anticipated closing date of the reorganization of DDF and DEX into abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: "AGD") and the reorganization of IVH into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: "ACP") (together, the "Reorganizations"), will each be completed by the open of business on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. To facilitate the Reorganizations, all shares of DDF, DEX, and IVH will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of market close on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Reorganizations, if completed, would each occur based on the relative net asset values of the common shares of DDF, DEX, and IVH (together, the "Funds").

Further details on any applicable special distribution will be made available in a future press release.

About the Funds

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The primary investment objective is to seek high current income; capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity-related securities, which may include up to 25% in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate industry operating companies. Up to 35% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in nonconvertible debt securities consisting primarily of high-yield, high-risk corporate bonds. In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests globally at least 80% of its assets in a combination of dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes, including but not limited to: equity securities of large, well-established companies; securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies); debt securities (such as government bonds; investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds; and convertible bonds); and emerging market securities. The Fund also uses enhanced income strategies by engaging in dividend capture trading; option overwriting; and realization of gains on the sale of securities, dividend growth, and currency forwards. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest: (1) at most 60% of its net assets in securities of US issuers; (2) at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Manager, in which case, the Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers; and (3) up to 25% of its net assets in securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies). In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain higher return for the Fund.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income instruments of predominantly corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans ("Secured Loans"). In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined below) in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign bonds, loans and other fixed income instruments, as well as other investments (including derivatives) with similar economic characteristics. The Fund will invest primarily in instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") or below BBB- by either Standard & Poor's Rating Services ("S&P") or Fitch, Inc. ("Fitch"), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO")), or unrated but judged by the Adviser, to be of comparable quality. "Managed Assets" means the Fund's total assets, including the assets attributable to the proceeds from any borrowings or other forms of structural leverage minus liabilities other than the aggregate indebtedness entered into for purposes of leverage. The Fund may invest 100% of its Managed Assets in fixed income instruments and securities issued by foreign issuers, and up to 25% of its Managed Assets in fixed income instruments and securities of issuers in emerging markets. Such foreign instruments may be U.S. currency denominated or foreign currency denominated. Under normal market conditions the Fund's investments will consist predominantly of high yield bonds and/or Secured Loans; however, the Fund's investments in fixed income instruments also may include, to a lesser extent, debentures, notes, commercial paper, investment grade bonds, loans other than secured loans, including unsecured loans and mezzanine loans, and other similar types of debt instruments, as well as derivatives related to or referencing these types of securities and instruments. The Fund will not invest in collateralized loan obligations or collateralized debt obligations. The Fund will seek to dynamically adjust and hedge its duration depending on the market opportunities available. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of the Fund will generally range between zero and seven years.

The price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset values (NAVs), which may increase an investor's risk of loss. At the time of sale, shares may have a market price that is below NAV and may be worth less than the original investment upon their sale.

The Fund's investments in below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as "high yield securities" or "junk bonds") may carry a greater risk of nonpayment of interest or principal than higher rated bonds. Loans (including loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments) carry other risks, including the risk of insolvency of the lending bank or other intermediary. Loans may be unsecured or not fully collateralized, may be subject to restrictions on resale and sometimes trade infrequently on the secondary market.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US508 billion in assets globally,1 we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments and renewables, real estate, agriculture and natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Advisory services are provided by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment adviser. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 19,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information about Delaware Funds by Macquarie®, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 ("Macquarie Bank"), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this press release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

1 As of September 30, 2022

© 2022 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005565/en/