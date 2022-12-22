Submit Release
The creative way to control harmful insects, thrips with biological product

How to use beneficial microbials

SEOUL, KOREA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrips are tiny, slender insects with fringed wings. They drill the surface of the host tissue and suck up the cell contents, which results in the surface discoloration and deterioration of the produce quality.

It is not easy to control adult thirps because they hide well and live within flower. Fast and short life-cycle and population growth are the main reasons which make it hard to prevent thrip damages. Once the thrips develop to the adult stage and colonize in the flowers and leaves, their small size and rapid momvent make it diffcitult to observe and control them.

Therefore, the best way of controlling thrips can be to take actions before their adult stage. In their life cycle, thrips have the prepupal and pupal stage staying at soil. Considering this life-cycle, new approach to control thrips by soil application has been established. The key solution for this concept is Beauveria. Beauveria is a beneficail fungus that grow naturally in soil and acts as a pathogen on specific insect species. Within the host, it grows and forms d dense white covering on the outside of the host and finally kills the host.

The product(Thrips Stop) commercialized by Global Agro, the biological solution provider & bio-technology company in Korea by using Beauveria can be applied by soil incorporation and irrigation application and getting popularity in the market.

This approach using Beauveria at the pupal stage of thrips is not always perfect to sweep thirps from the field because of the highest difficuty of controlling thrips. However, when combined with chemical or biological spray to control adult stage thrips, it usually works well. At least, it seems true that most farmers are satisfied at the efficacy of soil-applied Beauveria and increasing demand proves this fact.

From now, it is essential to use Beauveria such as Thrips Stop in integraged pest mangement program for thrips.

