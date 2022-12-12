How to survive as a biorational product in Korea
SEOUL, KOREA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biorational market in Korea has experienced difficult season for the growth in 2022 while chemical pesticide and fertilizer industry enjoyed a sustantial growth. Average end-user prices of chemical pesticides and fertilzers have risen drastically by more than 20% year-over-year. Furthermore, erratic climate change from drought to flooding made farmers doubt the function of biorationals. Nevertheless, this market has been steadily grwoing every year and is still promising for sustainable growth based on several reasons which I want to call how to survive as a biorational product.
Positioning at unique market
There are still many market segments that agrochemicals can’t reach. Plant virus, soil salinization, PGPR function, phytotoxicity or damage recovery, climate stress management and thrip control at pupal stage by using Beauveria are the representative unique sectors of biorationals. The market demands for these secotrs are increasing while agrochmical produts can’t provide the same value of biorational in these sectors. Defining the disctintive role and fucntion within these agrochemical-free sectors is starting point to survive as a biorational.
Having broad spectrum
In recent 5 years, sulfur-based products have made a big ht in Korea. Sulfur is applied broadly to control various fungal diseases as well as several small insects. These values were attractive enough to satisfy finicky farmers and local retailors who prefer muti-functioanl products. One sulfur-based product reducing phytotoxicity risk hit almost 5million USD. Newly developed chemical pesticides should be narrow target-specfic one in order to strategically avoid registration huddles. On the other hand, broad spectrum of biorationals such as sulfur product can be the complement of chemical pesticide from the perspective of market demands to find multi-functional products.
Using less marketing cost
One interesting statistic from KREI(Korea Rural Economic Institute) shows the farmers in Korea use the online channel to find and get useful information about new and innovative biorational products. Especially, Youtube is the main exposure rotue of those channels. Farmers enjoys searching new technology and trends in agricutture industy and sharing what they found by using Korea messenger application, Kakao Talk. This simple and fast transmission way is quite cost-efficient and powerful. Some companies and distributors have opened on-line shopping mall on this new rising tend. Considering agrochemicals are prohibited to be commercially sold on the web, this approach to systemically combine Youtbue, Kakao Talk and on-line shopping mall together can be a practical and efficient way for biorational companies whose sizes are usually small than agrochemcial companies. It is another biorational market protected from agrochemical products.
Finding opportunity in climat change
Weather expectation is one of key factors for farming prepartion. However, it is getting more difficult to get a precise forecast for the weather or climate. Unexpected droghts and floodings are becoming frequent cases recently. This fact is changing the concept of a biorational product as an essential solution rather than optional one. Additionally, crops damaged by drastic climate changes should be cared for recovry. Microbial or natural origin biostimulants provides recovering functions by regenration of crop’s innate biological system. As far as climate change goes continually, the value of biorational product will not be underestimated. Think our life insurance. It gives us the clear reason why to use biorationals because the current agricutlure is surrounded lots of uncertainties in climate.
'Combined together with agrochemicals
Chemical pesticides have been facing resistanc issues in many market sectors and retailors are concerned about the low efficacy complains of farmers. Sometimes biopesticides and biopesticide-functional biorational products are popluar as a mixture partner with chemical pesticides to escalate control effect. Those special recipes mixing a chemical pesticide and biorational product can be one of excellent exhistence strategis of local retailors as well as biorational product itselves. Agrochemicals will not disappear in our world. If so, just be a partner with them to survive.
