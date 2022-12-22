High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes to Close Tonight, Friday in Pittsburgh and Ross

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the I-279 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, December 22.

Due to the impending winter storm, the HOV lanes will close to traffic at approximately 11:59 p.m. tonight. The lanes are expected to reopen at approximately 11 p.m. Friday evening.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





