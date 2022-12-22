Read more about Governor Kemp announces Parole Board appointment

Governor Brian Kemp has announced the appointment of Timothy Ward to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ward, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, will fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of Board Member Brian Owens. Ward's appointment becomes effective January 1, 2023. Read more from Governor Kemp's press release.
