New Award-Winning Novel Focuses on Overcoming Our Pain to Achieve Our Dreams
THE MUSIC WE MAKE by Michelle Rene DeBellis
This book shows the heart-wrenching realities of life, grief, guilt, tiresome resilience, and living with the cards that you have been dealt.”UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An introspective architecture student’s life takes a shocking turn one New Year’s Eve, devastating him and propelling him toward his dreams in THE MUSIC WE MAKE, a new novel by Michelle Rene DeBellis that already has received the Literary Titan's Book Award and Kirkus Star Award. Reminiscent of the classic A Star is Born, DeBellis’s debut novel follows Santiago DeAngelo whose personal tragedy acts as a catalyst to pursue his passion to become a professional musician and songwriter.
— Sam Bland, Reedsy.com
Santiago has everything going for him—until he doesn’t. Trauma and grief rule his life as he struggles to reconcile his role in the accident that destroyed his family. To quell his torment, Santiago labors over the song he thinks will set his soul free.
As he begins to gain traction in the music industry, his rising star attracts the interest of Kitty Holiday, a beautiful music producer who sees the star potential in Santiago. But Kitty’s motivations are questionable. She encourages his budding career, but seems to also encourage his growing drug addiction.
Seduced by the dangerous cocktail of love, drugs, and fame, Santiago sets out to record a hit album and build a life with Kitty. But happiness remains elusive. He isn’t completely blind to his increasingly troubling behavior, and realizes his addiction stands between his relationships and his ability to finish the song that he thinks will bring him closure.
Santiago’s demons aren’t letting go of him, and soon a reckoning is at hand. He must decide the real value of his life. Is the price of fame and recognition really worth destroying his relationships, and ultimately, himself?
The book already is receiving high praise:
“DeBellis crafts a story of one man’s rise and fall with remarkable empathy and sharp, often lovely prose.” – Kirkus Reviews, 100 Best Books of 2022
“A beautiful, heart shattering debut.” – Caitlyn Moss, author, The Cracks Between Us
THE MUSIC WE MAKE is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
MICHELLE RENE DeBELLIS is the author of the multiple award-winning novel, The Music We Make. Her vision is to deliver entertaining stories that help us make sense of our humanity. She is the recipient of the Literary Titan's Book Award, a Kirkus star, inclusion in the Kirkus Best Indie Books of 2022, a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and the Pen/Hemingway debut novel award. Visit michellerenedebellis.com.
