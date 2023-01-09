Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,929 in the last 365 days.

New Award-Winning Novel Focuses on Overcoming Our Pain to Achieve Our Dreams

The Music We Make

Michelle Rene DeBellis

THE MUSIC WE MAKE by Michelle Rene DeBellis

This book shows the heart-wrenching realities of life, grief, guilt, tiresome resilience, and living with the cards that you have been dealt.”
— Sam Bland, Reedsy.com
UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An introspective architecture student’s life takes a shocking turn one New Year’s Eve, devastating him and propelling him toward his dreams in THE MUSIC WE MAKE, a new novel by Michelle Rene DeBellis that already has received the Literary Titan's Book Award and Kirkus Star Award. Reminiscent of the classic A Star is Born, DeBellis’s debut novel follows Santiago DeAngelo whose personal tragedy acts as a catalyst to pursue his passion to become a professional musician and songwriter.

Santiago has everything going for him—until he doesn’t. Trauma and grief rule his life as he struggles to reconcile his role in the accident that destroyed his family. To quell his torment, Santiago labors over the song he thinks will set his soul free.

As he begins to gain traction in the music industry, his rising star attracts the interest of Kitty Holiday, a beautiful music producer who sees the star potential in Santiago. But Kitty’s motivations are questionable. She encourages his budding career, but seems to also encourage his growing drug addiction.

Seduced by the dangerous cocktail of love, drugs, and fame, Santiago sets out to record a hit album and build a life with Kitty. But happiness remains elusive. He isn’t completely blind to his increasingly troubling behavior, and realizes his addiction stands between his relationships and his ability to finish the song that he thinks will bring him closure.

Santiago’s demons aren’t letting go of him, and soon a reckoning is at hand. He must decide the real value of his life. Is the price of fame and recognition really worth destroying his relationships, and ultimately, himself?

The book already is receiving high praise:

“DeBellis crafts a story of one man’s rise and fall with remarkable empathy and sharp, often lovely prose.” – Kirkus Reviews, 100 Best Books of 2022

“A beautiful, heart shattering debut.” – Caitlyn Moss, author, The Cracks Between Us

THE MUSIC WE MAKE is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.

MICHELLE RENE DeBELLIS is the author of the multiple award-winning novel, The Music We Make. Her vision is to deliver entertaining stories that help us make sense of our humanity. She is the recipient of the Literary Titan's Book Award, a Kirkus star, inclusion in the Kirkus Best Indie Books of 2022, a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and the Pen/Hemingway debut novel award. Visit michellerenedebellis.com.

Kendall Farris
Meryl Moss Media Group
+1 713-898-9544
kendall@merylmossmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

New Award-Winning Novel Focuses on Overcoming Our Pain to Achieve Our Dreams

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.