NSA Naples Community Lends a Hand to Deliver Influx of Holiday Packages

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) receives more than a million pounds of mail and packages during the holiday season to be delivered to installations throughout Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT).

“The impact that we have for most of the Sailors and families that are stationed overseas is the fact that they're able to get packages from home delivered to them on the holidays,” said Cmdr. Kevin Clarida, Site Director for Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Naples site. “That’s why all of our Sailors that work in the post office are not taking leave over the holidays; because they're staying here to ensure all the other Sailors and families get their packages processed so they can celebrate their holidays and have that connection to home.”

Throughout the history of the military, receiving mail while abroad or deployed has had a tremendous impact on the morale of service members and their connection with the United States. During the holiday rush, letters and care packages becomes an all hands effort, which requires additional support to ensure recipients get their mail ahead of holiday celebrations.

“What we do is important because a lot of people move from the states to a foreign environment like this, not knowing a lot about shopping for gifts out in town. They have family from the states that want to send gifts, and sometimes they want to send local gifts back and give their family a taste of Italy," said, Christopher Camacho, Retail Specialist 2nd Class. “On a ship, mail is a big thing; you are separated from home for a long time and the day that you finally get mail really helps you out and lifts your spirits and makes you feel like home isn’t so far away.”

Over the holiday season, NAVSUP FLCSI’s postal teams augment their workforce with reservists and volunteers who assist with unloading mail trucks, sorting mail and delivering packages to customers across Europe.

“I am continually impressed by the selflessness of our community,” said Rear Admiral Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, and a volunteer at the post office. “Whether in support of the warfighter, our families, or our neighbors, events like this demonstrate the connection built in overseas communities. Plus, nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like delivering a literal truckload of presents.”

