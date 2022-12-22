Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,916 in the last 365 days.

Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements work rescheduled and holiday contraflow schedule

Posted on Dec 22, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the rescheduling of work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) Short Term Improvements and its holiday schedule for Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow between the Kapaa Bypass Road and Kapule Highway.

Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements, between Kapaa Bypass Road and Kuamoo Road, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for highway reconstruction and repaving. Work being done is to improve work zone safety in this area.

Traffic will be contraflowed through the work area with one lane traveling in each direction. Traffic signals at Kuamoo Road and Haleilio Road will be in yellow flash mode with traffic flaggers at each intersection. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of flaggers through the work area.

Night work for Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements will resume beginning Tuesday, January 3.

For weekly updated roadwork schedules, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow will not operate on Monday, Dec. 26, Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, January 2.

Normal operations for the Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow through the Wailua corridor are weekdays between 4:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

###

You just read:

Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements work rescheduled and holiday contraflow schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.