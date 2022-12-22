Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements work rescheduled and holiday contraflow schedule

Main, News Posted on Dec 22, 2022 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the rescheduling of work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) Short Term Improvements and its holiday schedule for Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow between the Kapaa Bypass Road and Kapule Highway.

Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements, between Kapaa Bypass Road and Kuamoo Road, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for highway reconstruction and repaving. Work being done is to improve work zone safety in this area.

Traffic will be contraflowed through the work area with one lane traveling in each direction. Traffic signals at Kuamoo Road and Haleilio Road will be in yellow flash mode with traffic flaggers at each intersection. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of flaggers through the work area.

Night work for Kuhio Highway Short Term Improvements will resume beginning Tuesday, January 3.

For weekly updated roadwork schedules, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow will not operate on Monday, Dec. 26, Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, January 2.

Normal operations for the Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow through the Wailua corridor are weekdays between 4:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

