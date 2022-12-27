Elevate K-12 Solves the Teacher Shortage and Reduces Stress for In-Person Teachers and Staff
Filling gaps with Elevate K-12 Livestream teachers helps school staff members have balanced days.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The teacher shortage is not new, but it is reaching crisis levels. The impacts of the teacher shortage are wide-ranging. In addition to compromising students’ ability to learn, the teacher shortage exacerbates the stress carried by in-person education professionals.
The teacher shortage forces schools to make difficult decisions between canceling classes or making unideal staffing arrangements. For example, North Carolina and Oklahoma schools asked state employees to take leave and fill in as substitute teachers. In New Mexico, National Guard members are substitute teaching. More commonly, schools ask administrators, staff members, and in-person teachers to substitute where gaps remain.
To solve and prevent the teacher shortage, provide high-quality education to students, and help in-person staff members have more balanced days, more and more schools are turning to Elevate K-12. Schools across the country partner with Elevate K-12 to bring certified, professional, fun, passionate, energetic, and caring teachers to teach the classes that students long to take.
When a class needs to be filled, schools that partner with Elevate K-12 only need to find a paraprofessional to assist the certified Livestream teacher and support students in the classroom. Elevate K-12 handles all of the background work so that administrators, staff, and in-person teachers can have peace of mind.
Elevate K-12 dedicates special focus to helping schools find teachers for classes that are most impacted by teacher shortage. World-class Livestream teachers provide expert instruction, increased engagement, and proven results in dozens of classes, including hard-to-fill courses in Spanish and sciences such as physics, chemistry, and biology.
About the Company:
Elevate K-12: Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live streamed instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12’s unique instructional solution to solve their teacher shortage challenges and overuse of long-term substitutes or low-quality teachers. Its tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 currently operates in 27 states and is rapidly expanding to new states across the U.S. in K-12 schools.
Betsy McKibbin
Elevate K-12
+1 312-526-3996
getresults@elevatek12.com