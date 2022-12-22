Submit Release
From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 december 2022, 13:24

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a very happy birthday.

Azerbaijan's impressive successes in building a strong and prosperous state, securing the well-being of the population and raising the country's authority in the international arena are a clear result of your selfless service to the interests of the Motherland, far-sighted policy and undeniable leadership as head of state.

In Kazakhstan, you are recognized as a reliable friend and a prominent political figure who is genuinely interested in further deepening Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations.

I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, we will be able to elevate our bilateral cooperation to new heights by further strengthening our strategic partnership and alliance.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you further success and new achievements in your responsible state activity for the benefit of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

