Revolutionary Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Tighter Lines Aesthetics

Tighter Lines is the only Aesthetics Clinic in South Florida with this innovative treatment technology
The platform allows us to target almost the entire spectrum of skin issues such as veins, acne scars, brown spots, vascular lesions, and more....I knew I had to have it medical spa.”JUNIPER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Gordon, DNP is proud to announce that Tighter Lines Aesthetics now offers the revolutionary Nordlys system from Candela. The Nordlys system is an advanced aesthetic laser that incorporates several technologies. The system features multiple treatment heads: the Ellipse IPL with 3 different wavelengths and the Frax 1550, and Tighter Lines Aesthetics is the first clinic in south Florida to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice. The Nordlys™ system was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC.
— Linda Gordon, DNP
The Nordlys IPL is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that uses different wavelengths of light to improve the appearance of the skin. Various types of IPL therapy can reduce fine lines and wrinkles, minimize freckles and sun spots, and heal vascular (blood vessel) problems such as prominent facial veins, spider veins, port wine stain birthmarks, and rosacea.
During a Nordlys™ treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Juniper, Florida to bring the Nordlys system to my patients. I have to say the Nordlys is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Linda Gordon, nurse practitioner and owner at Tighter Lines Aesthetics. “The platform allows us to target almost the entire spectrum of skin issues such as veins, acne scars, brown spots, vascular lesions, and more. As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it medical spa,” she added.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Linda said.
For more information on Nordlys or Tighter Lines Aesthetics visit https://www.tighterlinesaesthetics.com/jupiter/ or call 561-203-2765
About Linda Gordon - DNP & Tighter Lines Aesthetics
Tighter Lines facial aesthetics came about because of the joy and excitement when I see a client who feels confident and refreshed from receiving a treatment for facial lines, facial volume loss, fading lips, or a double chin. Feeling better about appearance does affect confidence and it has been shown through clinical studies to improve patient’s mood and depression. So, is beauty only skin deep?
For 30 years, I have been practicing in the realm of illness. As an acute care nurse practitioner, I have been devoted to interventional cardiology and developing a risk reduction that focused on reducing risk factors for heart disease. (WSJ) Recently studies have shown that people who feel depressed have an increased risk of heart disease. Studies have also demonstrated the benefits of neuromodulators such as Botox on depression and general wellbeing. So, can feeling good about our appearance and how we look translate to less risk for heart disease? I believe that when people are happy about their outside appearance they feel less stress and that may translate to a healthier environment inside the body. Wellness is the focus of Tighter Lines Aesthetics and includes not just the outside appearance but the inner health of our heart and vasculature.
As we live longer and work longer in a competitive environment we need to care for our appearance and our vascular health.
