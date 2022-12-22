Vietjet resumes two routes from Việt Nam to South Korea

VIETNAM, December 22 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has resumed the non-stop services from Việt Nam’s two tourism destinations of Đà Lạt and Cần Thơ to Seoul, increasing its total flight network between the two countries to 12, further strengthening its leading position being set for years.

With just around five flying hours, travellers from the two nations can easily reach their favourite destinations for leisure, studying, business, and visiting relatives at affordable fares, especially during the year-end festivals and Lunar New Year of 2023, Vietjet said in a statement.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said the direct connectivity will bring flyers from Việt Nam’s Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions to Seoul, Asia’s famous destination and major transportation hubs.

In return, travellers from South Korea and Northeast-Asian region now have more options to explore the romantic city of Đà Lạt and the prosperous rivers in Cần Thơ, among the top destinations in Việt Nam, he said.

The Đà Lạt-Seoul operates four weekly return flights on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the thrice-weekly return flights are available on Cần Thơ-Seoul every Monday, Thursday and Friday.

With airfares as low as US$12/one-way (excluding taxes and fees), passengers can make reservation easily at the official website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or at Vietjet’s worldwide official ticket offices and agents, according to the airline.

Vietjet is connecting eight direct routes from Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt and Cần Thơ to Seoul, plus four direct routes from Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Nha Trang to Busan. — VNS