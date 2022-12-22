VinFast celebrates arrival of first shipment of vehicles to the US

VIETNAM, December 22 -

HÀ NỘI — VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States on Monday as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the US, and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.

The first 999 VinFast vehicles that arrived in the US after 26 days at sea from Việt Nam are the VF 8 City Edition, a limited edition for the US.

With all the features of the standard VF 8, the VF 8 City Edition is a platform that connects all aspect of life through modern technology features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services. It will also be updated regularly over the air (FOTA) to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.

The VF 8 City Edition will have an industry-leading 10-year warranty for the vehicle, a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the warranty period.

Designed for regular daily commuters, the VF 8 City Edition’s battery range has been recently certified by EPA at 179 miles for the Eco and Plus models. According to public research, this range is several times better than the average daily range of a typical driver in California*. It will be improved with a software update and the new range is expected to be announced by the end of January 2023.

VinFast has received EPA COC to import and sell vehicles into the US and additionally CARB EO to deliver vehicles to customers in California and states that have adopted CARB rules (14 other states and Washington DC). VinFast has also complied with all applicable FMVSS issued by NHTSA. VNS