Royalton Barracks/DUI Drugs and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2005878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: December 22, 2022, at 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound, Hartland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Gabrielle Webber                                           

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 91 Southbound Near Mile Marker 67 in the Town of Hartland (Windsor County) Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police determined that 28-year-old Gabrielle Webber was operating a 2008 Toyota Rav when she went off the roadway and crashed into the median. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Webber operated the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Vermont State Police processed Webber at the Hartford Police Department for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Further investigation revealed that Webber also violated her conditions of release.

 

Webber was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on February 7, 2023, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

