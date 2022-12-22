Re: ROAD CLOSURE Highgate Rd/Hazard Rd Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Albans





News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification





Highgate Rd near the intersection of Hazard Rd in Swanton is is closed due to a traffic crash.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.