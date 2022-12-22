Crash on Route 15 SB at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 15 southbound is closed at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County due to tractor trailer crash.

Crews are on scene. Southbound motorists are currently being detoured off and back on at the Sebring Exit. One lane is expected to be open in the next 15 minutes. The second lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

