UPDATE - PennDOT Implements Speed Restrictions on Interstates in District 4

UPDATE

3:30 PM

PennDOT has lifted the 45 MPH and commercial vehicles in the right lane only restriction on Interstate 80 and Interstate 380. All other restrictions will remain in place until further notice as follows:

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties;

Interstate 81 north of Interstate 84 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties to the New York border.

PennDOT reminds motorists to exercise caution for the duration of the winter storm affecting Northeast PA.





