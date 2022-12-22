Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,662 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE - PennDOT Implements Speed Restrictions on Interstates in District 4

UPDATE

3:30 PM

PennDOT has lifted the 45 MPH and commercial vehicles in the right lane only restriction on Interstate 80 and Interstate 380. All other restrictions will remain in place until further notice as follows:

  • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties;
  • Interstate 81 north of Interstate 84 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties to the New York border.

PennDOT reminds motorists to exercise caution for the duration of the winter storm affecting Northeast PA.


You just read:

UPDATE - PennDOT Implements Speed Restrictions on Interstates in District 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.