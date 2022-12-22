UPDATE- PennDOT Implements Speed Restrictions on Interstates in District 4

UPDATE

3:15 PM

PennDOT has lifted the 45 MPH and commercial vehicles in the right lane only restriction on Interstate 81 south of the Interstate 84 interchange. All other restrictions will remain in place until further notice as follows:



Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties;

Interstate 80 in Luzerne County; and

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

PennDOT reminds motorists to exercise caution for the duration of the winter storm affecting Northeast PA.





