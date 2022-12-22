Be Sure to Register for MAC Training by Dec. 29 for Commercial

On Jan. 5, commercial manure applicators can fulfill annual training for manure applicator certification (MAC) requirements at 72 locations in Iowa. Most locations offer training from 9 a.m. to noon, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

“Be sure to pre-register by Dec. 29 with your county Extension office,” says Jeff Prier, DNR MAC coordinator. “Walk-ins will not be allowed.”

Register at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in the county where you will attend. There is no fee for the workshop.

Two-hour training sessions for Confinement Site Applicators begins Jan. 9 and continues through Feb. 24. Training sessions are offered throughout the state.

Dry and solid manure handlers can pick from six training sessions in February, which meet the requirements for both commercial and confinement manure applicators.

Those unable to attend a scheduled session can:

Find more information from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at confinement site workshops or at commercial workshops.

To learn more about MAC, visit DNR’s manure applicator webpages or contact your local DNR field office.