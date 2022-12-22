Premier Health Guide on Holistic Treatment of Candida Released Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine released a guide on how a holistic doctor can effectively treat and prevent candida yeast infections. While many conventional medicine treatment plans see antibiotics as the first line of treatment against candidiasis, a holistic doctor will go a step further and identify what is causing the infection in the first place to develop a comprehensive treatment plan.
The guide explains that candidiasis is a yeast infection caused by the overgrowth of candida – a fungus that essentially all people have growing in their bodies. While this fungus is not harmful in normal, healthy amounts, an infection can cause uncomfortable symptoms and even require emergency care.
Yeast infections may not always cause symptoms that are noticeable, depending on the type and location of the fungus growth. However, common candidiasis infections, such as vaginal or penile yeast infections and thrush, are much easier to identify. Yeast infections also commonly affect the digestive system and can travel to other organs, the bloodstream, the heart, and the brain.
Common symptoms of yeast infections to look out for include:
• Chronic fatigue
• Headache
• Itching, such as rectal itching or vaginal itching with vaginal yeast infections
• Rash
• Constipation or diarrhea
• Abdominal pain
• Gas or bloating
• White coating on the tongue
• Bad breath
• Vaginal discharge or burning
• Anxiety and depression
• Sinus problems
A holistic doctor is well-equipped to identify and treat the root cause of a candida yeast infection. Root causes can include a wide range of factors, such as antibiotic or steroid use, unregulated blood sugar, immune imbalances, heavy metals, gut inflammation, or poor diet.
By investigating these causes and providing targeted treatments, such as dietary changes, topical treatments, supplements, or blood sugar regulation, a holistic doctor can help control an overgrowth and prevent its return.
Dr. Ridinger at Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is experienced in treating candidiasis, Lyme disease, and many other chronic or intrusive conditions. To learn more about Premier Health or schedule a consultation today, visit the Premier Health website.
Robin Ridinger
