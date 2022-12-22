Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Chamberlain

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155



RAPID CITY, S.D. – A closure on Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) is planned from Rapid City (Box Elder exit 67) to Chamberlain beginning at 6 p.m. (MT) / 7 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions.

In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Many secondary highways are currently listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid Interstate closures.

When listed as Road Impassable; travel on the road segment is physically impossible due to widespread deep snow, drifts, or stranded vehicles. Clearing these secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow are preventing ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions with this storm system as it moves across the state. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-