Song-greeting App Saves Christmas amid US Storm Travel Chaos

Because of the power of music - Huggnote offers quick and effective emotional support for anyone stranded at airports or simply unable to be with loved ones this Christmas” — Jacqui Meskell

IRELAND, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a powerful Arctic winter storm makes its way through the US and parts of Canada, a Holiday song-greeting app provides emotional support for weary travellers. Huggnote , a former US-TV show top prize-winning start-up that turns much-loved songs into eco-friendly virtual hugs, has launched a ‘ Merry Christmas ’ release in the US, ensuring stranded well-wishers get to send heartfelt greetings to friends/family–amid Christmas travel concerns. The multi award-winning app - which is currently in freemium BETA but soon to launch its full version – already has users in 204 countries. Founded by Irish sisters it uses the power of music to provide emotional support to stressed out travellers and those unable to be with loved ones over the Holidays. The app includes themes from ‘Missing You this Christmas’ to ‘Happy New Year’ which can be sent to anyone, anywhere as multi-sensory experiences called HUGGs.The multi award-winning app which has users in 204 countries, enables US users to say Merry Christmas by sending songs as multi-sensory experiences called HUGGs – instantly delivered to anyone, anywhere.Founded by Irish sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell, Huggnote originated as a user-need of Jacqui’s when she herself was unable to be close to a friend of hers that was going through a difficult time. Then a song on the radio brought back many happy memories. “I heard the song and thought that if only there was a way to ‘digitally gift-wrap’ and send it to my friend, it would say everything words couldn't" says founder and CEO Jacqui. “And so that is what Huggnote does. We use music as the most powerful language on the planet to express any sentiment from ‘I Love You’ to ‘I’m Sorry’. Because music is so emotional. It’s a powerful re-kindler of memories and actually releases the same hormones as a physical hug. It’s perfect for anyone who may be unable to be there for loved ones this Christmas” she says.Huggnote is a web app so there’s nothing to download – designed to make sure that anyone, any age can easily send and receive HUGGs. “Users simply sign-up and choose from a curated list of songs for whatever you want to say – whether ‘Missing you this Christmas’ or Happy New Year‘, personalise with a message and send it as a ‘HUGG’ via text or messenger app” says Meskell. The recipient receives an alert they’ve been Hugged, which they can play straight away – whether they're signed up or not.Huggnote also helps users dreaming of a green Christmas to offset their carbon foot-print - with 140g CO2 saved for every HUGG sent instead of a traditional Christmas cards. With 1.3 billion holiday cards sent every year in the US – sending HUGGs instead could save the same amount of CO2 emissions as charging 22 billion mobile phones or the energy suppliers of 22,000 homes for one year. “And the best part is that unlike other digital solutions Huggnote still has all the sentiment of a physical card – just with no downside! It only takes seconds to send anywhere in the world – but it’s deeply personal and much more emotional, with users regularly telling us they were moved to tears by their HUGG.” she says.Huggnote is a former top $50k prize winner on US TV Show ‘2 Minute Drill’ hosted by legendary entrepreneur David Meltzer and broadcast on Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime. Speaking after the win Meltzer was full of praise for the start-up. “Huggnote is one of those ideas that seems so obvious you wonder why nobody else has done it before. When I first heard Jacqui speak about her passion for Huggnote’s mission, it resonated with me immediately. As a sports executive and former athlete myself, I’ve long understood the power of music to motivate and energize athletes, and now Huggnote is harnessing that same power for everyone. With users in every country in the world, Huggnote’s potential to create a happier and more connected world is clear.” Huggnote is also an alumni of the US based Mozilla Builders accelerator for early-stage start-ups for which it won an award for its ‘potential to ‘fix the internet.’Huggnote, which is free to use while in BETA can be accessed via the company’s website or from receiving a HUGG from someone else. Users can select from a number of themes including ‘Merry Christmas’ ‘Missing You this Christmas’ and ‘Mistletoe Kisses’ and ‘Happy New Year’.And all while being a little kinder to the planet too! What could be merrier than that! To send Merry Christmas or Happy New Year HUGGs to friends/family for FREE – go to https://www.huggnote.com

