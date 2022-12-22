Governor Hochul Announces 10 Transformational Projects for Haverstraw as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 10 transformational projects in the Village of Haverstraw as part of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. The projects will enhance Haverstraw's rich historic, cultural and natural resources while improving its walkability. Renderings of the projects are available here.

"Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are making communities across our state more accessible and vibrant places to live and visit," Governor Hochul said. "This funding will support locally-led initiatives to reinvigorate Haverstraw's downtown, improving recreation, housing and business opportunities throughout the village to help the community flourish for generations to come."

The Village of Haverstraw seeks to re-energize its downtown by further integrating ethnicities and cultures, developing workforce and market-rate housing, inducing growth of existing and new businesses, connecting downtown to the waterfront and fostering collaborative efforts between the private sector, government and local non-profit organizations. Haverstraw's Downtown Revitalization Initiative award will enable the village to continue revitalizing its downtown in a balanced way that supports the existing residents, enhancing their quality of life while making the village more attractive for visitors and new residents. The investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities within the Mid-Hudson Region. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative support several goals and strategies contained in the community's Strategic Investment Plan, such as enhancing walkability and connectivity to the waterfront and public places; increasing arts and cultural amenities; and expanding business and housing opportunities. The $9.7 million state investment in these projects through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will leverage additional public and private sector investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI include:

Enhancing Walkability and Connectivity to the Waterfront and Public Places

Extending a Public Trail and Stabilizing the Shoreline to Support Reuse of the Chair Factory Site - DRI Award: $4,000,000

Construct a 3,000 linear foot walkway and stabilize shoreline with riprap and native plantings around the former Chair Factory site to support future mixed-use and mixed-income development.

Improving Connectivity with Construction of a Multimodal Ferry Station - DRI Award: $200,000

Construct a shelter at the base of the NY Waterway Ferry Dock with multimodal transit options.

Enhancing the Village's Outdoor Recreation Area - DRI Award: $400,000

Construct two new public full-court basketball courts next to the Haverstraw Center to integrate into the surrounding park and outdoor recreation area.

Increasing Arts and Cultural Amenities

Restoring and Expanding the Haverstraw Brick Museum - DRI Award: $1,500,000

Renovate and expand the Haverstraw Brick Museum, including restoring an 1880s basement, and adding two new floors focusing on education, innovation and research, with a new rooftop garden.

Creating Educational Opportunities Through Installation of Harriet Tubman Statue - DRI Award: $201,000

Install a permanent Harriet Tubman statue, improve accessibility and enhance landscaping at the Haverstraw African American Memorial Park.

Enhancing Main Street Through Installation of Murals - DRI Award: $180,000

Create four murals in downtown Haverstraw at 2, 21 and 45 Main Street and 10 Rockland Street.

Expanding Business and Housing Opportunities

Revitalizing 49 West Broad Street with New Mixed-Use Development - DRI Award: $1,677,000

Redevelop blighted site with a 5-story mixed-use building with approximately 55 residential units, café, and community space.

Establishing a Brewpub in Historic Stone Building - DRI Award: $665,000

Repurpose ground floor of Stone Building as a brewery and restaurant for the Stoneyard Brewing Company.

Establishing a Downtown Façade Restoration Fund - DRI Award: $577,000

Establish a downtown façade restoration fund to preserve and restore commercial and mixed-use buildings in the downtown.

Establishing and Implementing a Branding, Marketing, and Wayfinding Initiative - DRI Award: $300,000

Establish and implement a branding and marketing initiative with wayfinding signage to help support locally owned businesses, boost tourism, enhance placemaking, and encourage walkability.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, "The Village of Haverstraw is on the verge of a renaissance, and targeted investments through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will continue to support the revitalization of this historic community. From repurposing underutilized and blighted sites into mixed-use buildings with much-needed community gathering spaces, to improving walkability and connectivity to downtown with the construction of a shelter at the base of the NY Waterway Ferry Dock and a new walkway extending the existing public trail, these improvements will vastly enhance the downtown experience of the village for existing residents, new residents and visitors alike. Congratulations to the entire Haverstraw community, and I look forward to seeing the success of these projects."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Village of Haverstraw sits in a beautiful waterfront location that is filled with potential. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is an important program that will help this community capitalize on its rich history and its prime location on the Hudson River to continue its path towards a more walkable, culturally vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, New York is supporting communities both large and small with investments that will yield a positive impact on the lives of residents and visitors alike. The nine awards announced today for Haverstraw will improve walkability, enhance the village's cultural offerings and natural amenities, and help create 55 new housing opportunities in this vibrant and rapidly growing community."

State Senator James Skoufis said, "I congratulate Mayor Kohut and the Village of Haverstraw on this transformational award aimed at improving connectivity and commerce. With its deep ties to the nation's founding and early industry along the Hudson River, Haverstraw has long served as a gateway to our region. As my time representing Haverstraw comes to a close - it has been an honor - I thank Governor Hochul for supporting this exceptional set of projects that will re-energize the culturally rich village and its evolving economy."

Assemblymember Kenneth Zebrowski said, "There is so much opportunity available in Haverstraw, and I'm excited to see that recognized with this funding for revitalization. This initiative will allow the village to continue the hard work they've done to improve access to the waterfront and downtown areas. I thank Gov. Hochul for this funding and look forward to the impact this award will have on our community."

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said, "Haverstraw is already a beautiful and historic place to visit, and I am excited to see these state dollars enhance the village's charm in this revitalization project. This major overhaul will lead to greater things for Haverstraw and all of Rockland County."

Village of Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut said, "The Village is excited to learn what projects have received awards from the State under the DRI grant. This has been a long and involved process, and I'm glad that we are soon to start the next phase, meaning implementation. We believe these projects that have received funding will be transformational for the Village and will catapult us into the group of highly successful river villages that dot the shores of the Hudson Valley now. Working together with NYS, over the next few years, everyone will appreciate Haverstraw's successful re-birth."

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, "New York's downtown communities are key to economic success in our region and state, and these key investments in the Village of Haverstraw through the State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative will go a long way toward transforming the Village's downtown into a thriving hub of activity and growth. We thank Governor Hochul for this significant investment in the Village of Haverstraw and the entire Mid-Hudson Valley region."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a cornerstone of its economic development program, transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and New York State Research and Development Authority, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. More information on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is available here.