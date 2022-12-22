Governor Hochul Announces Six Transformational Projects for Ossining as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced six transformational projects in the Village of Ossining as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award. The awards will leverage the community's walkability and rich historic, cultural, and natural resources.

"My administration will continue to prioritize transformational projects through targeted investments that will strengthen communities across New York," Governor Hochul said. "These projects will create a more walkable, vibrant downtown Ossining, while expanding community services and spurring economic development that will benefit generations of New Yorkers who call Ossining home."

The Village of Ossining possesses several significant assets to build upon—the Hudson River waterfront, a historic Main Street, ethnic and cultural diversity through a large Latino and African-American population and a Metro-North train station. Ossining's Revitalization is focused on a series of synergistic projects to enhance public spaces, improve cultural and community assets and build the infrastructure to support existing businesses and leverage new growth and development far beyond the downtown area. The investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities within the Mid-Hudson Region. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award (DRI) is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community's Strategic Investment Plan, such as — enhancing walkability, transit use and waterfront access; Improve public spaces for performing arts and cultural activities; and expanding community services. The $9.7 million State investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private sector investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The projects include:

Enhance Walkability, Transit Use and Waterfront Access

Building a Multi-Modal Transportation Center to Facilitate Mixed-use Development - DRI Award: $2,243,000

Build a multi-modal transportation center to provide approximately 240 vehicle parking spaces, as well as bicycle infrastructure to accommodate parking and charging, to support infill development in downtown and promote decreased reliance on vehicle use. The center will generate renewable energy via a rooftop solar array, and the design will be consistent with the historic character of the Main Street Corridor.

Enhancing Streetscaping in the Station Plaza Neighborhood to Improve Connectivity - DRI Award: $857,000

Beautify the Station Plaza neighborhood through improved streets, widened sidewalks, bikeability, placemaking, and connectivity between the waterfront and upper Main Street.

Improve Public Spaces for Performing Arts and Cultural Activities

Enhancing and Expanding the Market Square Public Plaza - DRI Award: $2,000,000

Design and construct a new public plaza to include seating, new landscaping, a raised stage and kiosks. The public plaza would continue to remain in public ownership.

Preserving and Revitalizing the Historic Olive Opera House Building - DRI Award: $1,500,000

Conduct exterior renovations, restorations and retrofitting of the interior of the building to allow for flexible workspaces, studios and a performance space with modular stage.

Upgrading the Louis Engel Waterfront Park Performance Space - DRI Award: $600,000

Replace the existing stage with a new, covered state-of-the-art performance space to accommodate performances in inclement weather while drawing locals and visitors to the waterfront.

Expand Community Services

Transforming the Joseph G. Caputo Community Center - DRI Award: $2,500,000

Transform the Community Center into a state-of-the-art facility for intergenerational recreation and learning that will create opportunities for innovative programming while providing expanded and improved space for STEM and sports for children, adults, and seniors.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, "New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative is transforming communities all across the state into vibrant hubs of activity, and the projects selected for the Village of Ossining are no exception. These strategic investments will create new state-of-the-art facilities for public recreation, events and learning that draw residents and visitors alike to the village's historic downtown neighborhood and waterfront, while also improving connectivity in the community through the construction of a multi-modal transportation center and widened streets and sidewalks that promote walking and biking. These projects will benefit the entire community for generations to come, and I look forward to seeing their success."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Village of Ossining has a rich historical ambiance that permeates throughout the fabric of the community. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative will go a long way towards preserving the community's cultural and socio-economic diversity, while creating an inviting location for the residents, businesses and visitors that make up the Ossining community."

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "Today's announcement continues the Downtown Revitalization Initiative's progress enhancing neighborhoods across New York through targeted investments made with the collaboration of local leaders. Ossining's residents will soon benefit from state investment in six projects that will enhance walkability, improve waterfront access, and promote the village's rich cultural and historic heritage."

State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick said, "Ossining's rich cultural diversity, beautiful Hudson River location, and innovative school district are integral to its burgeoning local economy. This major investment into its economic development will positively impact the village for years to come."

Assemblymember Sandy Galef said, "The Village of Ossining will benefit greatly from the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Ossining is an historic community on the Hudson River which because of its age has more needs in order to enhance the quality of life for its residents. This large grant will go a long way to improve upgrades to the infrastructure and to strengthen cultural opportunities. I thank Governor Hochul for this initiative and financial support to Ossining."

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, "This is a big day for the village of Ossining. A Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award means a transformation for this historic community is on the horizon. We want to see communities thrive and grow, be vibrant and inviting, and that is exactly what New York State is doing for Ossining. I thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for her leadership, and look forward to visiting Ossining and seeing this DRI project take shape."

Village of Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said, "Ossining is on the move and this funding allows us to move far more swiftly, making longstanding desires a reality and fulfilling our goals for a thriving, inclusive and sustainable community. We are grateful to the Governor and to New York State for this vote of confidence and acknowledgement of Ossining's vibrant history and unlimited future."

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is transforming downtown neighborhoods in New York State through key investments and projects developed by community members. These six projects will transform downtown Ossining into a walkable community with public gathering spaces and cultural activities that will attract people from all across the State and country to visit and make this Village their new home, while improving the lives and well-being of existing residents. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to revitalizing our state's downtowns."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

New York State's DRI, a cornerstone of its economic development program, transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. More information on the DRI is available here.