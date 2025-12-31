NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE AWARDS OVER $19 MILLION FOR COMMUNITY PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS THROUGH THE 2025 REGIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL INITIATIVE

The New York State Department of State today announced nearly $20 million has been awarded to support 62 community planning and development projects across the State through the 2025 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Initiative. The awards will help revitalize and reenergize community waterfronts, transform brownfield and vacant and abandoned industrial sites into viable community assets; and create county, municipal and area plans and zoning ordinances that embrace the principles of Smart Growth through three signature Department of State programs:

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program—$13.9 million to 36 projects

Brownfield Opportunity Area Program—$3.1 million to 12 projects

Smart Growth Community Planning Program—$2 million to 14 projects

Of the 62 awards, 50% of the projects will serve communities that have faced historic inequities and meet the criteria for Disadvantaged Communities as identified by the NYS Climate Justice Working Group.

“The Department of State offers a comprehensive suite of community planning and development programs that are creating vibrant, equitable and resilient neighborhoods throughout the State,” said New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “These programs, as well as our Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, are creating a renaissance in community revitalization and economic development that is sweeping across the Empire State at an unprecedented rate.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York's regional approach to economic development continues to create jobs and leverage private investments. With more than hundreds of projects supported across the state through multiple programs and state agencies, we are promoting opportunities that will generate sustainable economic growth.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul is making historic investments across State agencies to bolster the positive environmental and economic impacts happening in communities across the state. DEC applauds our partners at the Department of State for committing more than $19 million to dozens of projects that complement and further our ongoing efforts to protect waterways, clean up pollution, and promote sustainable development in disadvantaged communities.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has seen the benefits of revitalizing abandoned industrial sites and infrastructure to create vibrant outdoor spaces firsthand. With Governor Hochul’s foresight, New York communities that have faced historic inequities will continue to be transformed with projects like these that offer new opportunities to build meaningful connections to the outdoors and one another.”

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program: $13.9 Million Awarded to 36 Projects

The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides grants to communities to develop community-driven waterfront revitalization plans that cultivate a vision for their waterfront; identify projects to implement that vision; and provide coastal policies to guide future planning, development and infrastructure. LWRP also funds Watershed Management Plans (WMPs), which protect and restore water quality and watersheds. LWRP projects help communities expand public access to their waterfronts and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism, economic development and community resiliency. These awards cover a variety of planning, design and construction projects that focus on accessible economic, environmental and recreational improvements. Consistent with DOS’ “plan-then-act” strategy, project implementation funding is available to communities that complete or substantially complete their LWRP or WMP.

This year, a total of $13.9 million was awarded to 36 projects; 13 of those awards (36%) will serve communities that have faced historic inequities and meet the criteria for Disadvantaged Communities as identified by the NYS Climate Justice Working Group.

A list of communities receiving awards is available here.

Brownfield Opportunity Area Program: $3.1 Million Awarded to 12 Projects

The Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Program transforms brownfield sites—neighborhoods or areas within a community negatively affected by real or perceived environmental conditions—from blighted liabilities to vibrant community assets. The program provides planning grants for the development of BOA plans which are submitted to the New York State Secretary of State for approval, or "designation." Designated BOA areas receive priority for certain State funding. The BOA program also provides grants for pre-development activities in State-designated BOAs—such as environmental, housing and economic studies; infrastructure analyses; marketing strategies; Phase II Environmental Site Assessments—and countywide/area-wide pre-planning brownfield inventories and assessments.

This year, a total of $3.1 million was awarded to 12 projects; 9 of the awards (75%) will serve communities that have faced historic inequities and meet the criteria for Disadvantaged Communities as identified by the NYS Climate Justice Working Group.

A list of communities receiving awards is available here .

Smart Growth Planning and Zoning Grant Program: $2 Million Awarded to 14 Projects

The most effective tool for a community to achieve sustainable development and revitalization is an updated comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance. The Smart Growth Community Planning Program provides grants to communities to develop municipal and county-wide comprehensive plans, targeted area plans and zoning ordinances. Awarded communities must commit to incorporating the principles of Smart Growth into their planning and zoning. Smart Growth principles include walkable, bikeable, transit-friendly streetscapes; compact, mixed-use community design; vibrant downtowns and other municipal centers; a diversity of housing options for all incomes, ages and abilities; safe, accessible public spaces; ample parks and outdoor recreational opportunities; and clean energy.

This year, a total of $2 million was awarded to 14 projects; nine of those awards (64%) will serve communities that have faced historic inequities and meet the criteria for Disadvantaged Communities as identified by the NYS Climate Justice Working Group.

A list of communities receiving awards is available here .

Funding for these programs was included in the 2025 Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. Regional Councils reviewed projects from this program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies. Applicants utilized the New York’s Consolidated Funding Application, the state’s single application for state resources, which includes programs for numerous agencies. It is designed to provide expedited and streamlined access to a combined pool of grant funds and tax credits from dozens of existing programs. A full list of 2025 REDC awards that have been made can be found here .

All the awards are funded through the State's Environmental Protection Fund, which Governor Kathy Hochul increased to a record $425 million in the 2025-25 State Budget. The Department of State, through the Environmental Protection Fund, provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible entities.

About the Consolidated Funding Application

The Consolidated Funding Application was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in the way state resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency to fulfill local economic development needs. The CFA serves as the single-entry point for access to economic development funding, ensuring applicants no longer have to slowly navigate multiple agencies and sources without any mechanism for coordination. Now, economic development projects use the CFA as a support mechanism to access multiple state funding sources through one application, making the process quicker, easier, and more productive. Learn more about the CFA here .