CONSUMER SAFETY ALERT: NYS Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Calls for Federal Government to Investigate and Test for Recall the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer Toy

Photos of Toy Available Here

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is calling for the Federal Government to investigate the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer toy and test for a national recall. Research and testing found the red and gray surface coating of this toy contains inconsistent lead levels – in certain samples up to 11 times the allowable paint and surface coating lead level established by the federal Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act. The Division is also warning holiday shopping consumers about the health hazards the lead paint found on the Truck and Car Set toy presents to children.

“It is deeply concerning and disappointing to learn that some of the products intended for our children fail to meet the health and safety standards they deserve,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “I urge the Federal Government to take this issue seriously and to investigate and test for recall this truck and car toy set before parents and guardians unknowingly place these gifts under the tree for their child this holiday season.”

State Health Commissioner Dr James McDonald said, “As we approach the holidays, it is critically important that parents and guardians have the peace of mind to know that the toys they buy for their children are safe and free from toxic substances. Toys with accessible components containing lead are a source of lead exposure in young children, especially very young children who are more likely to put toys in their mouth. Products that are found to violate established health and safety standards should be removed from store shelves and a recall should be issued.”

As part of its responsibilities, the Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) conducts product research and testing and enforces New York’s Children’s Product Safety and Recall Effectiveness Act. Product testing found that some Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer toys contain lead above the federal limit. The initial and follow up testing found inconsistent measurements of lead content, including as much as 1000 parts per million (ppm) total lead content in the red coating on the truck’s and car’s rear taillights and 240 ppm total lead content in the gray coating on the front of the truck. These lead levels are 11 times and 2.4 times the federal Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) limit of 90 ppm for the presence of total lead content in paints and surface coatings, respectively, in violation of CPSIA Section 101 & 16 CFR 1303. The toy is distributed by Old East Main Co. and sold at Dollar General stores throughout New York State, where the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer was purchased.

The DCP contacted the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to request a national recall of the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer containing lead, and the CPSC is conducting an investigation. The DCP asked Dollar General to remove the toy from its shelves and discontinue its sale, and Dollar General has removed the toy from their stores in New York pending additional testing. The DCP also contacted the distributor Old East Main Co. requesting it cease the distribution and sale of the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer in New York State and nationwide.

What To Do If You Own This Toy Set:

If anyone has the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer at home, they can dispose of it by simply throwing it in the garbage, or they can choose to set it aside in a safe area and await any future recall instructions, which may or may not include a refund component. Consumers with unopened toys may contact Dollar General and seek a refund or store credit in accordance with store policies.

What is Lead, and Why Is It Harmful?

Lead is a chemical substance often used in production of painted toys, furniture and toy jewelry; cosmetics; food or liquid containers; and plumbing materials. According to the New York State Department of Health, lead is a metal that can harm children when it gets into their bodies. Lead can harm a young child’s growth, behavior, and ability to learn. It can also cause anemia, kidney damage and hearing loss. The Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer contained up to 1000 ppm of lead, well above the federal limit of 90 ppm. More information on Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention is available here.

Safety Tips When Shopping:

Hazards in children’s products are often latent and unfortunately not known until someone is hurt. Accordingly, the DCP urges consumers to follow simple safety tips when shopping to best ensure the toys purchased are safe for children:

Always purchase age-appropriate toys.

Read labels carefully and take note of all warnings.

Keep toys in good condition and repair or dispose of broken toys.

Make sure any fabric toys are labeled as flame-resistant or flame-retardant.

Monitor children’s product recalls, or sign up for email alerts to be notified of any recalls right away.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.