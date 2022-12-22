Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ Holiday Wish is Helping
Seeking donations to assist pet companions to the unhoused this holiday season
These pets are non-judgmental, provide love, comfort and an emotional bond of loyalty.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homelessness continues to be a national issue this holiday season with 3.5 million Americans experiencing homelessness each year, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless. Between 5 and 10 percent of people experiencing homelessness have dogs and/or cats. In some areas of the country, the rate is as high as 25 percent. During the cold winter months, harsh weather, and loss of hope during a time of celebration pose additional hardships for the unhoused population. And for their pets living on the street, they will need additional food and supplies during the winter to keep warm.
In 2008, Genevieve Frederick founded Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a nonprofit organization that offers animals the food and emergency veterinary care their owners cannot provide in the United States and Canada.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ mission is simple to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless. A strong belief is held in the healing power of pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people living on the street.
The nonprofit’s network of veterinarians is over 1,500 across the nation and they are adding more each month as the need for care increases. Feeding Pets of the Homeless communicates with veterinarians and pet-related businesses the importance of joining the organization as a donation site and campaigning to food distributing organizations the importance of distributing pet food to the less fortunate. Shelters across the country are only beginning to allow pets and Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides crates to facilities that commit to allowing both human and animal stay together out of the elements.
Since 2008, donations have surpassed 1.7 million pounds of pet food being delivered to food banks via the network of donation sites across the country.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless aims to help even more animals than ever before in 2023. To reach its goal, they are actively seeking donations to assist unhoused people and their pets.
“For people experiencing homelessness with pets, many are forced to choose between their pet or a roof over their head,” said Frederick. “These pets are non-judgmental, provide love, comfort and an emotional bond of loyalty. In some cases, they provide the homeless with protection and also keep them warm. During the holidays, giving human food to local food banks is great, but remember that Fido and Kitty need assistance, too.”
In 2022 to-date, over 1,500 client’s pets’ medical bills have been paid for an illness or injury at a cost of over $1 million to hospitals across the country. Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ emergency veterinary care program is the costliest yet is offered free to owners of pets experiencing homelessness. Since 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has provided more than $3.2 million in veterinary care to over 25,600 pets of the people they serve.
There are more than 200 donation sites nationwide. To donate to Feeding Pets of the Homeless, visit petsofthehomeless.org or check out their Chewy Wishlist.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless:
Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.org or follow them on Facebook.
Click here to see the impact that Feeding Pets of the Homeless has on the homeless community.
Photo cutline:
Man with his companion animal at a Feeding Pets of the Homeless sponsored wellness clinic.
