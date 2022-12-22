Southern Section of CSVT Work Progress Update

​Montoursville, PA – Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues.



Motorists are advised that flagging operations will begin next week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the Prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday, December 27. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

