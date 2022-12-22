Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,662 in the last 365 days.

RTC staff member assaulted

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-87)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov
 

December 22, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) assaulted a staff member, resulting in a serious* injury. The incident happened on December 20, 2022 inside a pantry office located on the unit.

The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head. The injured staff person deployed a burst of oleoresin capsicum (OC), which accidently hit a second staff person in the head and arm. The second staff member managed to escort the inmate out of the office and made a radio call for assistance. When additional staff members arrived, the inmate was restrained.  

The hurt staff member went to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The inmate and the second staff member were not injured. Both were treated for their exposure to the OC.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

You just read:

RTC staff member assaulted

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.