RTC staff member assaulted

December 22, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) assaulted a staff member, resulting in a serious* injury. The incident happened on December 20, 2022 inside a pantry office located on the unit.

The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head. The injured staff person deployed a burst of oleoresin capsicum (OC), which accidently hit a second staff person in the head and arm. The second staff member managed to escort the inmate out of the office and made a radio call for assistance. When additional staff members arrived, the inmate was restrained.

The hurt staff member went to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The inmate and the second staff member were not injured. Both were treated for their exposure to the OC.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.