Records Pond Fishing Pier Closed for Public Safety

The Records Pond fishing pier in Laurel – now closed for public safety but to reopen upon completion of the new Records Pond boat ramp construction project to be managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife/DNREC photo

Pier to Reopen Upon Completion of New Boat Ramp Construction

The Records Pond fishing pier in Laurel in Sussex County has been closed effective immediately for public safety due to warping of the pier’s decking, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today.

The decking will be replaced in conjunction with the new public boat ramp project at Records Pond to be managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, with construction expected to start in the summer of 2023. The fishing pier will remain closed until completion of the new boat ramp.

Fishing along the shore and along the Records Pond parking lot area will remain open at this time. The tidal fishing pier below the pond dam also remains open.

