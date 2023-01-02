SFA Thanks Integrity ISR for Sponsoring its Veteran’s Day Space Professional Certification Promotion, worth over $56,000
Providing an opportunity for veterans to achieve Certified Space Professional Level I by waiving the fees would not have been possible without the support of our corporate partner Integrity ISR.”WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES , January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Space Force Association offered free space professional certification testing to active duty military members and veterans during the month of November under Global Space University. Global Space University announced that, thanks to the sponsorship of Integrity ISR, more than 125 veterans took advantage of the free space professional certification testing, which normally carries a $450 fee, for a total value of over $56,000.
— SFA president and founder Bill Woolf, Col. USAF ( ret.)
“Integrity ISR was proud to help US Armed Forces Veterans and Active Duty Service members achieve their professional goals by sponsoring their Space Professional Certification Tests,” said Danielle Storan, President and CEO of Integrity ISR and SFA Board of Director Member.
Global Space University (GSU) is a partnership between the Space Force Association and ISR University to provide online space training and certification programs under the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and its Space Education Training Center (SETC). By developing innovative space training, we raise the global standards of excellence for all space professionals. The partnership provides synergy, collaboration, and extraordinary opportunities for space professionals looking to advance their careers. This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide.
According to SFA founder and president, Bill Woolf “providing an opportunity for our veterans and active duty military members with space-related experience to achieve Certified Space Professional Level I (CSP-1) with our Test-Out option by waiving the $450 fee would not have been possible without the support of our corporate partner Integrity ISR. In the future, we expect more defense and space industry leaders to participate in underwriting these courses and certification for not only our veterans but their employees as well.”
GSU certification courses are available to individuals or through participating employers. To learn more about our courses, criteria, and other offerings, visit https://globalspaceuniversity.org/.
Employers looking to provide developmental paths for the space workforce, improve talent retention, and provide mentorship opportunities to employees in space and related fields or to attract new talent are encouraged to learn more about the certification courses and testing options available through the Global Space University.
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support to the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About Integrity ISR:
Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyber strategy, training, and operations that enable personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Integrity ISR’s number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. ISR's partnership with SFA will allow them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe! For more information on Integrity ISR, visit www.integrityisr.com.
