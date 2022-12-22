Free Snowshoe Hare Hunting Workshop Offered January 21

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: (603) 536-3954

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

December 22, 2022

Holderness, NH – Learn about the exciting sport of snowshoe hare hunting at a free workshop being offered at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. The workshop will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

This year, registration for the workshop will be completed online. To register, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/5325. To learn more visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html, under “View Classes at Owl Brook,” select “Learn to Hunt,” and then select “Snowshoe Hare Hunting Workshop.”

This workshop will introduce participants to one of New Hampshire’s finest small-game hunting experiences—hare hunting with beagles. Presenters include Edward Vien, John Fletcher, and Larry Williams, all active members of the NH Beagle Club.

Topics covered will include snowshoe hares and where to find them, equipment needed, dog care and training, safety considerations, resources about hare and rabbit hunting, and clubs in New Hampshire that focus on dogs and hare hunting. The instructors have many years of experience, a true passion for their sport, and are happy to answer participant questions.

Attendees should bring warm outdoor clothing and be prepared for some outdoor class time. The first portion of the workshop takes place inside the classroom, and then students will move outside where the dogs will show their stuff!

Please note that this workshop does not include lunch.

For more information on Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife and marine resources and their habitats. Visit www.huntnh.com.