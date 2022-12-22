December 22, 2022

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the temporary Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee’s unanimous vote last night to recommend passage of the Winter Emergency Energy Relief Plan:

“I thank the members of the Committee for listening to the concerns of Maine people and for responding with a unanimous, bipartisan vote to recommend passage of the energy relief bill. This measure – while not perfect to everyone, which is often the case in government – is a compromise that reflects concessions and consensus from Democrats and Republicans that will deliver much-needed aid to Maine people in the depths of winter. I ask the Legislature to follow the lead of the Committee and pass this bill with the strong support needed to enact it immediately upon my signature.”

Governor Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan, the product of negotiations with Republican and Democratic leadership in the Legislature, provides $450 relief checks to most Maine people to help them deal with the burden of increased energy costs. The measure also supplements home heating assistance for low income consumers, provides additional emergency fuel assistance to prevent people and families from running out of heating fuel, and funds emergency short-term emergency housing to avoid homelessness during the winter months, in addition to other measures.