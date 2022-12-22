Submit Release
TN Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner Appointed to NASDDDS Policy Work Group

Commissioner Turner to serve two-year renewable term on work group dedicated to representing the shared interests of state developmental disabilities agencies in the formulation of federal policies

NASHVILLE— Tennessee’s Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Association of State Director of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) National Policy Work Group (NPWG).

The National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) represents the nation’s agencies in 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia providing services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. NASDDDS promotes visionary leadership, systems innovation, and the development of national policies that support home and community-based services for individuals with disabilities and their families.

One of the Association’s most critical functions is to represent the shared interest of state developmental disabilities agencies in the formulation of federal policies. Commissioner Turner will take part in the vital role of the NPWG by assisting the Board of Directors and staff to prepare and execute Association positions on federal policy issues and by overseeing the organization’s wide range of activities relating to federal policy.

“While our states may have different programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we all share the same goal of making sure their voices are heard and honored by state and national policymakers,” Turner said. “I am honored for the opportunity to work alongside many of my peers to advocate for and work to improve the lives of people with disabilities across the nation.”

Commissioner Turner’s appointment to the NPWG is effective December 16, 2022, for a two-year renewable period.

About DIDD

DIDD is the state agency responsible for administering services and support to Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every day, the department strives to support thousands of people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives through Medicaid waiver Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), state-operated ICF/IIDs, and the Family Support Program. DIDD also provides services to children ages birth to three years old with developmental delays or disabilities through the Tennessee Early Intervention System, and children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs through the Katie Beckett Program.
 

