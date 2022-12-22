Submit Release
Game and Fish Recognizes Employee Efforts

North Dakota Game and Fish Department director Jeb Williams recently honored employees with performance-based awards. The following special recognition awards were presented during the department’s staff meeting in December. 

Ben Holen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator, Jamestown, was recognized for his passion, management strategies, public engagement and commitment to preventing the spread of ANS.

Ryan Huber, private land biologist, Riverdale, was recognized for his relationship with staff and the public, his efforts with the Private Land Open To Sportsmen and depredation programs, and his commitment to the department’s mission.

Dr. Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian, Bismarck, was recognized for his efforts in spearheading the department’s chronic wasting disease task force, drafting the new CWD management plan, and for his public outreach on CWD.

BJ Kratz, southeast district fisheries supervisor, Jamestown, was recognized for access projects using district fisheries resources and his relationships with landowners and local groups.

Scott Gangl, fisheries management section leader, Bismarck, was recognized for his willingness to accept additional assignments to assist in improving the state’s fisheries resources, his data analysis, management responsibilities and dedication to the department and resource. 

Judd Jasmer, wildlife resource management biologist, Dickinson, was recognized for his efforts in coordinating easements in the Killdeer Mountains, which included numerous on-site visits, contractor oversight and minimizing the impacts to the wildlife resource and its habitat.

In addition to special recognition recipients, Kylor Johnston, district game warden, Hazen, was named North Dakota’s Boating Officer of the Year. His district includes the state's largest reservoir, Lake Sakakawea. Chief game warden Scott Winkelman said warden Johnston is an asset to the department and the boating public he serves and is an outstanding example of professionalism to those he works with.

