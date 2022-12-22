WALO Helping Canadians Give the Gift of Financial Literacy This Holiday Season
WALO, the Canadian financial literacy money app for families, is proud to announce the launch of its new gifting service, WALO.me.MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the Holiday season, WALO launches its child gifting service, WALO.me, to encourage Canadians to give the gift of financial literacy to their loved little ones.
WALO.me is designed to make it easier than ever for parents, grandparents, and friends to give money gifts to children of all ages. With a user-friendly interface and the option to deposit funds directly into a child's savings account, WALO.me is the go-to destination for anyone looking to surprise and delight the little ones in their lives, with a purpose.
"We are excited to introduce WALO.me to Canadians," said WALO CEO Rim Charkani. "Our team has worked hard to create a service that offers a convenient and meaningful way to give cash gifts to children. We know that finding the right gift can be a challenge, so we've made it our mission to make it easy, meaningful and thoughtful."
WALO.me allows users to easily deposit funds into a child's savings account, making it a great way to encourage children to save and manage their money. For children who already use the WALO App, money is redeemable directly within the app and deposited instantly in their savings. Families who don’t use WALO can create a WALO account and kick-start their kid's financial learning journey with WALO’s education app and prepaid Mastercard.
In addition, WALO child users also have a unique personal link they can share with their loved ones to receive gifts directly in their WALO account.
WALO.me is part of the WALO family of products, which also includes the popular WALO app and card. WALO is a platform that helps parents raise money-smart kids by teaching them about budgeting, saving, and earning. With WALO, parents can easily manage their children's allowance, set savings goals, and encourage their kids to learn money skills.
The team at WALO is looking forward to helping Canadians give cash gifts to the special children in their lives while encouraging them to save. To learn more, visit walo.app/give-a-gift today.
