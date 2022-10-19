WALO Launches Educational Payment Cards to Help Parents Raise Money-Smart Kids
WALO is excited to announce the launch of WALO Card, a reloadable prepaid Mastercard®, to help parents raise money-smart kids in the digital money era.
According to our research, 86% of parents wish they had better money management skills when they were a teenager and 87% don’t want their kids to make the same financial mistakes they made.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WALO Card comes with a gamified mobile app for families that empowers parents to use allowances as an educational tool to teach their kids financial responsibility.
— Rim Charkani, Cofounder & CEO, WALO
Recent economic woes are a cruel reminder that a shocking number of North Americans live paycheck to paycheck. It also reminds us how money can be a constant generator of stress and divisions for families. It's more pressing than ever to provide solutions that help kids learn good financial habits. WALO, a Canadian fintech company, believes the narrative must change and is on a mission to build a solid foundation to ensure the financial well-being of future generations.
“80% of parents believe allowance and chores are a practical way to help them learn the value of a dollar. We created WALO to give every kid an opportunity to learn the basics of personal finance early on, so that they can do better than us as young adults” - Rim Charkani, Co-founder & CEO.
With WALO, parents can automate allowances and chores for their kids, monitor their spending, saving activity and educational progress, and send them money in real-time. Kids can personally manage and keep track of their money and allowances. They get to use their own prepaid card to shop online & in stores. They’re encouraged to create savings goals and set budgets for their next big purchase, while also learning through educational content and taking on interactive quizzes.
WALO Card and App are now available to all Canadian residents on Android and iOS devices.
