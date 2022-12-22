Kate’s Real Food Launches Organic Almond Butter and Peanut Butter Variety Packs
Kick Start a New Year of Healthier Eating with Fan Favorite Nut Butter Assortments
At Kate’s, we are intentional in creating product innovations that meet the taste, nutrition and convenience needs of our customers.”JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the consumption and demand for nut butters continuing to grow across the globe as consumers become more aware of the health advantages of tree nuts, Kate’s Real Food is launching Almond Butter and Peanut Butter Variety Packs, just in time for healthier snacking in the New Year.
— Michelle McAndrews, Marketing Director at Kate’s Real Food
Powered by real honey and oats, Kate’s Real Food snack bars are 100 percent USDA-certified organic, gluten-free and Non-GMO. The new variety packs offer an assortment of 12 customer favorite Almond Butter and Peanut Butter snack bars. The products will be available nationwide, exclusively at KatesRealFood.com, with a special 30 percent off pre-sale running December 22 – 31, 2022.
“Our customers were increasingly asking for a variety pack of their favorite bars packaged by tree nut type,” said Michelle McAndrews, Marketing Director at Kate’s Real Food. “At Kate’s, we are intentional in creating product innovations that meet the taste, nutrition and convenience needs of our customers. We’re excited to introduce these customer favorite snack bars - for a delicious steal - just before the New Year as consumers think about health and wellness goals and resolutions.”
Battle of the Nut Butters
Each of the nut butter variety packs feature high quality ingredients with bold and bright flavors and are sweetened with real honey. These tasty treats are perfect for health-minded individuals who are on-the-go and they provide the nutritious kick needed to support busy and adventurous lifestyles.
The new Variety Packs include the following flavors and varieties:
Almond Butter Variety Pack
o Lemon Coconut
o Oatmeal Cranberry and Almond
o Mango Coconut
o Dark Chocolate Cherry and Almond
Peanut Butter Variety Pack
o Dark Chocolate Mint
o Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
o Peanut Butter Hemp & Flax
o Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate
Kate’s Real Food is a flourishing and emerging brand, available in over 7,000 retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods, REI, Harris Teeter, Hannaford, Giant Food Stores, Sheetz, HEB, Publix, and King Soopers.
To purchase Kate’s Real Food snacks, visit the online store HERE or find at a store near you. To follow along on the company’s journey, visit KatesRealFood.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.
Rachel Kuna
imPRessions
+1 773-610-8454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other