eAirServices Assistance Availability During the Winter Holidays

User assistance with the Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (EASY Air), the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS), and the online Asbestos Notification System will not be available beginning on Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26 due to the Christmas holiday. Normal helpdesk operations for these systems will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Emails and phone calls to the helpdesks for these systems during this period will be followed up on beginning Dec. 27.

User assistance for these systems will also not be available on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, due to the New Year’s holiday. Normal helpdesk operations for these systems will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and emails and phone calls to the helpdesks for these systems will be followed up on beginning Jan. 3.

These systems will remain available for use throughout the winter holiday period, 24/7. Please go the eAirServices webpage for information on accessing and using the systems. As reminder, the requirement for electronic submittal of air permit applications and air emissions reporting documents starts on Jan. 1, 2023.