Join our international non-profit research organization and help bridge environment and development science to policy and practice. SEI is a world-leading research institute in its field. We are a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 110 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based HQ office in central Stockholm (Garnisonen). We have an additional 200 employees in seven centres around the world.

We are currently recruiting for a Senior Communications Officer to take on a strategic role at the heart of SEI’s climate communications work. The role spans several areas of SEI’s global work:

Strategic communications aligned to the International Climate Risk and Adaptation (ICRA) team based at SEI HQ

Communications lead for SEI’s climate-focussed strategic policy engagement, including includes coordinating SEI engagement at the climate COP and working with colleagues across SEI’s global centres

Leading communications and policy engagement work across multiple climate-focused projects.

The Senior Communications Officer will have a strong ability to draft and implement communications strategies and projects, communicate complex climate concepts and harness connections between climate research and policy. This is an exceptional opportunity for a highly motivated individual to join a dynamic communications team in SEI, driving the impact of the organization’s research.

Strategic Policy Engagement (SPE) on Climate Change (40%) Communications Lead

Co-create and co-implement SEI’s annual work plan on strategic policy engagement on climate change

Keep abreast of discussions, issues and developments in international climate policy and identify/pursue opportunities for SEI research to inform them

Lead creation of communications outputs and activities that harness SEI research in climate policy processes and during key influencing moments, such as perspectives, op-eds, policy briefs, events and media briefings

In partnership with SPE lead, coordinate engagement and visibility of SEI during COP and act as SEI UNFCCC focal point throughout year

Support knowledge sharing on international climate policy with SEI staff

Work in collaboration with Senior Policy Fellow (SPE lead) and Communications Assistant.

Strategic Communications ICRA team (20%)

Lead and implement annual communications strategy with monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) components for ICRA team in consultation with team members to generate visibility and impact for research

Build relationships and partnerships with external stakeholders and target audiences to leverage strategic communication opportunities

Support application of SEI communications policies, processes and MEL for communications activities, strengthening their quality

Harness relevant news/policy agendas for opportunities to develop op-eds, press releases, SEI perspectives and other outputs such as for example podcasts related to SEI strategy

Draft or support development of key messages, summaries and briefs, providing strategic advice and editorial judgment.

SEI Climate Twitter (10%)

Provide strategic guidance and editorial suggestions for climate-related content

Share relevant materials and insights from external organizations with SEI social media team.

Adaptation Without Borders (AWB) (20%) – Communications and Policy Lead

Draft and implement external communications strategy

Work with AWB partners and partnership bodies to coordinate and implement communications plans and activities

Coordinate production of high-level publications and templates

Work with AWB digital providers to manage relevant digital channels, outputs and activities

Coordinate planning and delivery of events and convening activities

Coordinate media, policy and stakeholder engagement

Harness opportunities as requested by the AWB Steering Committee or relevant funding authorities, ensuring compliance with grant agreement terms and conditions.

Degree in communications, marketing, journalism, or other relevant degree

At least eight years of experience in communications, marketing and/or journalism

Excellent written and oral English skills (working knowledge of Swedish an asset)

Strong project management skills

Experience with digital communications (CMS, social media) and communication technologies and practices

Experience convening events

Knowledge and expertise in field of at least one of the following topics: climate adaptation, just transition, environmental policy, climate mitigation, strategic communications and/or policy engagement.

Strong leadership, interpersonal, diplomatic and communication skills and ability to network within research/policy arena of expertise

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Ability to set priorities and deliver under pressure

Strong team ethic and collegial approach to working with colleagues

Ability to act as a role model, conveying core values of SEI in everyday work, including importance of high-calibre work, flexibility, respect and trust

Strong negotiation skills.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health checkups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and generous number of vacation days

Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.

This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. We apply a standard six-month probation period. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

You do not need to be a Swedish or EU citizen nor have a work or residence permit to apply for a job at SEI HQ.

SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 15 January 2023, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: